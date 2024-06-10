Indian Delegation Participates in 112th International Labour Conference

The Indian tripartite delegation, led by Secretary (Labour & Employment), Ms. Sumita Dawra, is actively participating in the 112th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Plenary Session Address Ms. Sumita Dawra addressed the ILC during the Plenary session on "Towards a renewed social contract." In her address, she highlighted the Government of India's significant initiatives in implementing labour reforms, expanding social security coverage, especially for informal sector workers, promoting female labour force participation, and identifying new employment opportunities.

Bilateral Meetings Secretary Dawra held bilateral meetings with ILO Director General Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo and Deputy Director General Ms. Celeste Drake. Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration with ILO on global skills gap mapping, universal social security, future of work including green jobs, international migration of skilled workers, and employment generation opportunities. India aims to strengthen its partnership with the ILO to address emerging challenges in the workforce due to technological advancements and digitalization.

Committee Participation The Indian delegation is actively participating in committee deliberations on key issues such as social justice, care economy, biological hazards, and fundamental principles and rights at work. During the session on 'Decent work and the care economy,' the delegation emphasized India's young demographic and the growing demand for care services, highlighting government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), maternity benefits, healthcare, and skilling programs in the care sector.

Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work In discussions on fundamental principles and rights at work, the Indian delegation underscored significant labour reforms and initiatives to eliminate workplace discrimination, forced or compulsory labour, child labour, and to enhance social security coverage. India's commitment to social well-being through various in-kind social protection measures was also highlighted.

Decent Work Country Program The launch of the fourth Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) by ILO for the period 2023-27 was highlighted, focusing on promoting fundamental principles and rights at work, strengthening labour market information systems, developing sustainable and resilient skills, and achieving social protection for all.

e-Shram Portal Showcase The Ministry of Labour and Employment and Permanent Mission of India (PMI) showcased the success of the 'e-shram' portal at an event on 4th June 2024. The portal, a one-stop solution for informal workers' needs, was presented as an international best practice. It connects with the National Career Service (NCS) portal, Skill-India portal, and MSME national portal, providing comprehensive support for youth, job seekers, and workers. The event attracted significant international interest.

ASPAG Ministerial Meeting Secretary Dawra also addressed the Asia and Pacific group (ASPAG) Ministerial meeting on 5th June 2024, reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting ASPAG in representing the region’s workforce interests and promoting inclusive growth and social justice. She called for enhanced cooperation among ASPAG member states to shape a future of work that is equitable, sustainable, and inclusive.

The Indian delegation’s active engagement at the ILC underscores its commitment to labour reforms, social security expansion, and collaboration with international bodies to address global labour challenges.