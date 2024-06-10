PM Modi Takes Charge, Emphasizes Dedication and Vision for a Developed India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, took charge of the Prime Minister’s Office today. Addressing the officers and staff of the PMO, Shri Modi emphasized the endeavor to make the PMO an institution of service and a People's PMO from the outset. “We have tried to develop the PMO as a catalytic agent which becomes a source of new energy and inspiration,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the government embodies new energy, strength, dedication, and resolve. He expressed confidence that the PMO is primed to serve the people with dedication, noting that it is not Modi alone who runs the government but thousands of minds working together, resulting in citizens witnessing the magnificence of its abilities.

Shri Modi stressed that his team members operate without time constraints, limits to thinking, or set benchmarks for effort. “The entire nation has faith in this team,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank those who have been part of his team and called on those who wish to join the journey of Viksit Bharat for the next five years, dedicating themselves to nation-building. “Together, we will achieve the target of ‘Nation First’ with the single intention of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said, reiterating that his every moment belongs to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi explained that a combination of desire and stability leads to determination, and success is achieved when determination is complemented by hard work. He noted that a stable wish becomes a resolution, while a wish that constantly changes is merely a wave.

Expressing the desire to take the nation to new heights, the Prime Minister urged his team to exceed global benchmarks and outperform the work done in the past decade. “We must take the nation to heights no other nation has ever achieved,” Shri Modi exclaimed.

He highlighted that the prerequisites of success are clarity of thought, faith in conviction, and the character to act. “If we have these three things, then I don't believe failure will be anywhere near,” he added.

The Prime Minister credited the government employees who dedicated themselves to the vision, acknowledging their significant role in the government’s achievements. “These elections put a stamp of approval on the efforts of government employees,” PM Modi said. He encouraged his team to develop new ideas and expand the scale of their work. Concluding his address, the Prime Minister revealed the secret of his energy, stating that a successful person keeps the student within alive.