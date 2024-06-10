Left Menu

Mall Brawl: Four Arrested After Violent Incident in Delhi

Four private company employees were arrested after engaging in a physical brawl at Gardens Galleria Mall in Delhi. The altercation, which began over a cigarette request, escalated into a fight and was captured on social media. Police have filed an FIR and are conducting further legal proceedings.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:26 IST
Mall Brawl: Four Arrested After Violent Incident in Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
In a shocking incident, four private company employees were arrested following a violent brawl at the Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38, Delhi, police confirmed on Monday.

The confrontation, captured in a short video clip that went viral on social media, shows men aged between 25 and 30 in a fierce physical altercation. According to a police official, the brawl began when an argument over a cigarette request spiraled out of control within a pub. Security personnel intervened, but the fight reignited in an open area of the mall.

Identified suspects Amit Pratap Singh, Shubham, Piyush Sharma, and Ankit Singh are currently facing charges under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 160 (group fighting in public). The local police station in Sector 39 has commenced further legal proceedings against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

