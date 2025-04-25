Diplomatic Efforts Up in Response to India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions are escalating between India and Pakistan following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with Iran and Saudi Arabia actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to calm the situation. Both Saudi and Iranian officials have communicated with India and Pakistan, urging peace and cooperation among the historically connected nations.

Iran has offered its diplomatic services to ease the strained relations, while also quoting Persian poet Saadi's message of human unity. Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has reached out to both India's and Pakistan's foreign ministers, discussing the current volatile climate and cross-border issues.

Amid this diplomatic outreach, both countries have announced retaliatory actions. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed a significant border crossing, while Pakistan has responded by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and cutting trade ties. The Indian Prime Minister has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack relentlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)