Tragedy at Wisconsin Rooftop Party: Over a Dozen Injured in Shooting

A rooftop party in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, turned tragic early Sunday morning as a shooting left at least a dozen people injured. Police say that ten people were shot or grazed, one was hurt by broken glass, and another suffered a shoulder injury while fleeing. The motive remains unknown and no arrests have been made.

10-06-2024
A rooftop party in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, ended in tragedy early Sunday when shots were fired, injuring at least a dozen people. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. on the roof of a high-rise apartment building.

Police Chief Shon Barnes revealed during a Monday news conference that the number of injured had risen to twelve, with ten people shot or grazed, one person injured by broken glass, and one person suffering a shoulder injury while escaping the scene. Two victims remained hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests, and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown. Detectives are working to identify the party's host and any possible reasons behind the attack.

