Tragedy at Wisconsin Rooftop Party: Over a Dozen Injured in Shooting
A rooftop party in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, turned tragic early Sunday morning as a shooting left at least a dozen people injured. Police say that ten people were shot or grazed, one was hurt by broken glass, and another suffered a shoulder injury while fleeing. The motive remains unknown and no arrests have been made.
- Country:
- United States
A rooftop party in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, ended in tragedy early Sunday when shots were fired, injuring at least a dozen people. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. on the roof of a high-rise apartment building.
Police Chief Shon Barnes revealed during a Monday news conference that the number of injured had risen to twelve, with ten people shot or grazed, one person injured by broken glass, and one person suffering a shoulder injury while escaping the scene. Two victims remained hospitalized as of Monday morning.
Authorities have yet to make any arrests, and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown. Detectives are working to identify the party's host and any possible reasons behind the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Custodial Death Sparks Violent Mob Attack on Channagiri Police Station
Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital arrested in case of car accident involving juvenile: Police.
Pakistan: Police implicates Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight more cases
Pune car crash: Juvenile's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say police.
Louisiana's Abortion Pill Law and Wegovy's Kidney Health Benefits: Key Updates in Health News