AIKS Demands Anti-Mob Lynching Law After Chhattisgarh Tragedy
The All India Kisan Sabha has called for Parliament to enact a law to prevent mob lynching and hate crimes following an incident in Chhattisgarh where three cattle transporters were violently attacked, resulting in two fatalities and severe injuries to a third person.
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has urged Parliament to enact a law to curb mob lynching and hate crimes after a brutal incident in Chhattisgarh left three cattle transporters severely attacked, culminating in two deaths.
In a statement released on Monday, the AIKS condemned the June 7, 2024 incident where a mob of 15-20 individuals assaulted and fatally injured two cattle transporters on the Mahanadi Bridge at the Mahasamund-Raipur border. The third victim sustained serious injuries.
AIKS criticized the state police for failing to include the murder charge under Section 302 IPC and demanded a judicial enquiry. They also called for the establishment of fast-track courts and adequate compensation for the victims.
