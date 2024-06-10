AIKS Demands Anti-Mob Lynching Law After Chhattisgarh Tragedy

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has urged Parliament to enact a law to curb mob lynching and hate crimes after a brutal incident in Chhattisgarh left three cattle transporters severely attacked, culminating in two deaths.

In a statement released on Monday, the AIKS condemned the June 7, 2024 incident where a mob of 15-20 individuals assaulted and fatally injured two cattle transporters on the Mahanadi Bridge at the Mahasamund-Raipur border. The third victim sustained serious injuries.

AIKS criticized the state police for failing to include the murder charge under Section 302 IPC and demanded a judicial enquiry. They also called for the establishment of fast-track courts and adequate compensation for the victims.

