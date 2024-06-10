Kashmir Police Chief Cracks Down Post Deadly Attack: Enhanced Surveillance & Security Ramped Up
Following a deadly attack on a bus carrying pilgrims, the Kashmir Police chief has directed officials to bolster the anti-terror grid and maintain strict surveillance over anti-social and anti-national elements. The directives come ahead of upcoming festivals and the Amarnath Yatra, with detailed security plans discussed at a review meeting.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a deadly attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district, Kashmir's top law enforcement official has mandated heightened security measures. On Monday, the Kashmir Police chief instructed officials to fortify the anti-terror grid and sustain vigilant surveillance on anti-social and anti-national threats.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi, imparted these directives during a security review meeting in anticipation of upcoming festivals and the Amarnath Yatra. The session included high-ranking officers, deputy inspector generals, and district police chiefs. During the briefing, district police heads reported on the current security landscape and preparations for imminent events.
Senior law enforcement, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, laid out details on the forthcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela and the Amarnath Yatra's security protocols. Discussions encompassed issues like law and order, crowd management, traffic regulation, and ensuring the overall safety of devotees. The IGP-Kashmir stressed the importance of maintaining round-the-clock surveillance using drones and CCTV, along with enhancing the anti-terrorist grid through specific intelligence and intensified operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP: Counting of votes for LS polls to be held across 81 places under complete surveillance
Delhi Schools Ramp Up CCTV Surveillance
SEBI Introduces Financial Penalties for Surveillance Failures in Stock Markets
Jammu & Kashmir Prepares for Kheer Bhawani Mela and Eid-ul-Adha
Hunter Biden Gun Trial: Testimonies and Surveillance Footage Unveiled