U.S. Steps Up Surveillance over Nigeria Amid Rising Security Tensions

The United States has ramped up intelligence operations in Nigeria, signifying stronger security cooperation between the two nations. Flights tracked over the region since late November follow President Donald Trump's threats to militarily intervene due to Nigeria's failure in curbing violence against Christians.

The surveillance missions, operated by Mississippi-based Tenax Aerospace, begin from Ghana and cover Nigerian airspace, gathering crucial intelligence. These activities occur in the context of a U.S. pilot's recent kidnapping in neighboring Niger. The intelligence flights are said to be an early sign of the U.S. recalibrating its presence in West Africa after Niger ousted U.S. troops last year.

Nigeria's government has acknowledged working with U.S. forces to strengthen capabilities against militant groups like Boko Haram. The collaboration coincides with Nigeria's efforts to address wider security challenges, including kidnappings and terror threats, as the U.S. considers military options if Nigeria fails to address religious violence.