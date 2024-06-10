Left Menu

Exodus of Overseas Judges Puts Hong Kong's Judicial Independence in Jeopardy

Former Chief Justice of Canada's Supreme Court, Beverly McLachlin, has resigned from Hong Kong's top court, joining several other overseas judges. The resignations highlight growing concerns over the erosion of judicial independence in Hong Kong, influenced by China's increasing political control.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:43 IST
Exodus of Overseas Judges Puts Hong Kong's Judicial Independence in Jeopardy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Beverly McLachlin, the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, has announced her resignation from Hong Kong's top court. The move comes amidst a wave of resignations by overseas judges, raising significant concerns about the erosion of judicial independence in the region.

On the same day, British judge Jonathan Sumption, who resigned last week, publicly criticized the deteriorating rule of law in Hong Kong. In an article for the Financial Times, Sumption described an 'impossible political environment' and a growing 'paranoia of the authorities.'

The exit of these high-profile judges is seen as a response to China's tightening grip on Hong Kong. Rights groups argue that the 2020 national security law has severely undermined judicial independence, leading to numerous arrests of pro-democracy activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024