Exodus of Overseas Judges Puts Hong Kong's Judicial Independence in Jeopardy

Beverly McLachlin, the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, has announced her resignation from Hong Kong's top court. The move comes amidst a wave of resignations by overseas judges, raising significant concerns about the erosion of judicial independence in the region.

On the same day, British judge Jonathan Sumption, who resigned last week, publicly criticized the deteriorating rule of law in Hong Kong. In an article for the Financial Times, Sumption described an 'impossible political environment' and a growing 'paranoia of the authorities.'

The exit of these high-profile judges is seen as a response to China's tightening grip on Hong Kong. Rights groups argue that the 2020 national security law has severely undermined judicial independence, leading to numerous arrests of pro-democracy activists.

