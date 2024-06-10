Left Menu

TDP Leader Raju Accuses Jagan of 2021 Conspiracy

TDP leader K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju lodged a complaint against outgoing Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior officials, alleging a criminal conspiracy and torture during his 2021 arrest. Raju, recently elected from Undi assembly, sought legal action against the accused for justice.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:57 IST
K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju
In a startling revelation, TDP leader K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has lodged a complaint with the Guntur superintendent of police, alleging a three-year-old criminal conspiracy orchestrated by outgoing Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and some senior officials.

Raju, who claims to have been tortured in custody and survived an alleged assassination attempt, detailed his harrowing 2021 arrest amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He accused senior IPS officers P V Sunil Kumar, P Sitaramanjaneyulu, police officer R Vijaya Paul, and government doctor G Prabhavathi of involvement in the plot. The arrest, Raju claims, was politically motivated and characterized by unlawful procedures and abuse.

The Supreme Court granted him bail a week later. Now, Raju, recently elected from the Undi assembly constituency, demands swift action and justice against those he accuses of these serious crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

