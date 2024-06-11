Satnami Protest Turns Violent: Government Building Torched

A peaceful demonstration organized by the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar city spiraled into violence on Monday, officials reported. The protest, initially called to denounce the vandalization of a sacred pillar, saw agitators torching cars and buildings.

Several policemen were injured due to stone-pelting by protesters. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was briefed on the volatile situation by the chief secretary and the DGP.

In the aftermath, authorities imposed section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting gatherings, rallies, and processions in Balodabazar city. Visuals from the site depicted extensive damage, with the police vowing strict action against the perpetrators.

