Two Men Arrested for Extortion and Rape of Minor Siblings in Greater Noida

In a disturbing turn of events, two men were apprehended in Greater Noida for allegedly sexually assaulting and extorting two minor siblings over a period of six months, police stated on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Rahul (23) and Suraj (25), were detained a day after the victims' father filed a complaint at the local Beta 2 police station, leading to the registration of an FIR.

The accused reportedly drugged and raped the 13 and 15-year-old girls, recording the heinous acts to blackmail the family into paying around Rs 10 lakh. The matter came to light when the father discovered the missing funds and confronted the girls. Prompt police action led to the arrest of the accused, who had threatened to share the videos on social media. They are now in judicial custody, facing charges under the IPC and POCSO Act.

