Left Menu

Two Men Arrested for Extortion and Rape of Minor Siblings in Greater Noida

Two men have been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly raping and blackmailing two minor siblings for over six months. They lured and intoxicated the minors, recorded the acts, and extorted Rs 10 lakh from the family, threatening to circulate the videos. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:54 IST
Two Men Arrested for Extortion and Rape of Minor Siblings in Greater Noida
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, two men were apprehended in Greater Noida for allegedly sexually assaulting and extorting two minor siblings over a period of six months, police stated on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Rahul (23) and Suraj (25), were detained a day after the victims' father filed a complaint at the local Beta 2 police station, leading to the registration of an FIR.

The accused reportedly drugged and raped the 13 and 15-year-old girls, recording the heinous acts to blackmail the family into paying around Rs 10 lakh. The matter came to light when the father discovered the missing funds and confronted the girls. Prompt police action led to the arrest of the accused, who had threatened to share the videos on social media. They are now in judicial custody, facing charges under the IPC and POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024