Left Menu

Arjun Ram Meghwal Addresses Judicial Challenges in New Law Ministry Role

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reiterated the government's commitment to implementing a uniform civil code and addressing key judicial vacancies. Taking charge as Minister of State for Law and Justice, he emphasized solutions for the memorandum of procedure and affirmed no conflict between the executive and judiciary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:19 IST
Arjun Ram Meghwal Addresses Judicial Challenges in New Law Ministry Role
Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has once again emphasized the government's agenda to implement a uniform civil code, a longstanding objective of the ruling party.

Taking charge as Minister of State for Law and Justice, Meghwal tackled questions about high court and Supreme Court vacancies and the memorandum of procedure (MoP). He assured that these issues would be addressed promptly and stressed there was no rift between the executive and judiciary.

Meghwal highlighted the pressing challenge of finalizing the MoP and outlined that the committee under the former president had submitted its report on simultaneous polls. Addressing judicial vacancies remains a top priority as the Supreme Court and various high courts face significant backlog due to unfilled positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024