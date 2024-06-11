Arjun Ram Meghwal Addresses Judicial Challenges in New Law Ministry Role

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has once again emphasized the government's agenda to implement a uniform civil code, a longstanding objective of the ruling party.

Taking charge as Minister of State for Law and Justice, Meghwal tackled questions about high court and Supreme Court vacancies and the memorandum of procedure (MoP). He assured that these issues would be addressed promptly and stressed there was no rift between the executive and judiciary.

Meghwal highlighted the pressing challenge of finalizing the MoP and outlined that the committee under the former president had submitted its report on simultaneous polls. Addressing judicial vacancies remains a top priority as the Supreme Court and various high courts face significant backlog due to unfilled positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)