Karnataka Deputy CM Pushes For Property Tax Collection Ahead of Deadline

In a firm push to streamline property tax collection in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has emphasized the urgency of utilizing the 'One Time Settlement' (OTS) scheme, set to expire on July 31.

The OTS initiative, introduced by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), offers a 50% concession on penalties and a 100% concession on interest for outstanding property taxes. Shivakumar has urged residents to seize this opportunity to settle their dues. According to the Deputy CM, more than 50,000 residents have already taken advantage of the scheme, while around 4 lakh remain in default. Post-July 31, these defaulters may face stringent actions.

In a parallel initiative, the process of digitizing the records for 20 lakh properties is currently underway, with 8 lakh properties already digitized. The Deputy CM also issued a stern warning against the unauthorized use of flex banners, instructing the public to report violations via the BBMP helpline.

