Left Menu

Gurugram Police Use Drones to Bust Illegal Distillery, Nab Seven Accused

The Gurugram police utilized drones to locate and dismantle an illegal distillery near Rithoj village in Sohna, apprehending seven individuals and seizing 1,600 litres of raw liquor material. Led by SHO Mahender Pathak, the operation revealed a hidden distillery, marking a significant police achievement.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:50 IST
Gurugram Police Use Drones to Bust Illegal Distillery, Nab Seven Accused
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram police effectively employed drone technology to uncover and dismantle an illegal distillery, leading to the arrest of seven individuals and the seizure of 1,600 litres of raw liquor material, according to officials on Tuesday.

The operation took place in the hilly terrain near Rithoj village in Sohna, with officers apprehending seven suspects, including a minor. Authorities reported the recovery of 1,600 litres of raw liquor material (Laahan) and approximately 50 litres of raw alcohol from the location.

Acting on a tip-off, a reconnaissance mission using drones was carried out on Monday by a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station, Inspector Mahender Pathak. The team discovered the distillery in a secluded area, meticulously planned to evade police detection. All suspects, identified as Sacche, Ganga, Manoj, Anil, Khemchand, Munshiram, and a minor, were captured on-site. SHO Pathak mentioned that extensive interrogations would follow to uncover any additional accomplices involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024