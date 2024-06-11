Gurugram Police Use Drones to Bust Illegal Distillery, Nab Seven Accused

The Gurugram police effectively employed drone technology to uncover and dismantle an illegal distillery, leading to the arrest of seven individuals and the seizure of 1,600 litres of raw liquor material, according to officials on Tuesday.

The operation took place in the hilly terrain near Rithoj village in Sohna, with officers apprehending seven suspects, including a minor. Authorities reported the recovery of 1,600 litres of raw liquor material (Laahan) and approximately 50 litres of raw alcohol from the location.

Acting on a tip-off, a reconnaissance mission using drones was carried out on Monday by a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station, Inspector Mahender Pathak. The team discovered the distillery in a secluded area, meticulously planned to evade police detection. All suspects, identified as Sacche, Ganga, Manoj, Anil, Khemchand, Munshiram, and a minor, were captured on-site. SHO Pathak mentioned that extensive interrogations would follow to uncover any additional accomplices involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

