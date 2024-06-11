Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Shamli: Mentally-ill Son Hacks Imam to Death with Spade

In a tragic incident in Shamli district, a 58-year-old Imam named Fazrurehman was allegedly hacked to death by his mentally-challenged son, Junaid. The crime occurred in Mannamajr village under Jhinjhana police station limits. The police have arrested Junaid and recovered the headless body in a jungle.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:01 IST
In a tragic development from Shamli district, a 58-year-old Imam, identified as Fazrurehman, was allegedly hacked to death by his mentally-challenged son, Junaid, police reported on Tuesday. The incident took place in Mannamajr village under the jurisdiction of Jhinjhana police station.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek, the police promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving the information, discovering the headless body in a nearby jungle. The severed head and the spade used in the crime were subsequently recovered.

Junaid, who is in his early 20s, has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The attack occurred when Fazrurehman went to the jungle to search for his son, as per police sources.

