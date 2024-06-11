Left Menu

YSR Congress Accuses Andhra Govt of Press Suppression

The YSR Congress Party has accused the Andhra Pradesh government of enforcing media censorship. In a letter to TRAI, the party's Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy alleged that several news channels were unlawfully blocked under pressure from the ruling Telugu Desam Party, calling it an attack on press freedom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:03 IST
YSR Congress Accuses Andhra Govt of Press Suppression
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent assembly election defeat, the YSR Congress Party has leveled serious accusations against the newly instated Andhra Pradesh government. On Tuesday, the party accused the ruling administration of imposing media censorship and has called for an investigation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy, in an official letter to the TRAI chairperson, claimed that news channels such as TV9, NTV, 10TV, and Sakshi TV were forcefully taken off air by cable operators under directives from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. He asserted that this action lacked legal justification or procedural compliance.

Labeling these moves as an attack on press freedom, Reddy warned that such interference might instill fear among media bodies, discouraging them from reporting on contentious issues. The letter called upon TRAI to act firmly to implement regulations, ensuring media freedom from government influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024