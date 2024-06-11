YSR Congress Accuses Andhra Govt of Press Suppression

In the wake of the recent assembly election defeat, the YSR Congress Party has leveled serious accusations against the newly instated Andhra Pradesh government. On Tuesday, the party accused the ruling administration of imposing media censorship and has called for an investigation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy, in an official letter to the TRAI chairperson, claimed that news channels such as TV9, NTV, 10TV, and Sakshi TV were forcefully taken off air by cable operators under directives from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. He asserted that this action lacked legal justification or procedural compliance.

Labeling these moves as an attack on press freedom, Reddy warned that such interference might instill fear among media bodies, discouraging them from reporting on contentious issues. The letter called upon TRAI to act firmly to implement regulations, ensuring media freedom from government influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)