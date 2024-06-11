Left Menu

Southern Baptist Convention Debates Women's Roles and Sexual Abuse Reforms

The Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Indianapolis sees over 10,000 representatives debate banning women pastors and address ongoing sexual abuse issues. Demonstrations supporting women in ministry and political interventions by Donald Trump and Mike Pence highlight the event. Financial crises due to legal battles also plague the convention.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:06 IST
Southern Baptist Convention Debates Women's Roles and Sexual Abuse Reforms
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

More than 10,000 messengers convened in Indianapolis for the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting, where significant debates on women's pastoral roles and sexual abuse reforms took center stage. On Wednesday, representatives will vote on a constitutional amendment to ban churches with women pastors, from lead to associate roles.

Early Tuesday, a small group of women demonstrated outside the Indiana Convention Center in support of female clergy. Rev. Meredith Stone, executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry, emphasized, "I hope that people know women have equal value and can be pastors."

Politics played a role with former President Donald Trump addressing a nearby conservative group through video, while former Vice President Mike Pence was set to speak at another sideline event. The convention also grapples with implementing abuse reforms, with financial woes stemming from ongoing legal defenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024