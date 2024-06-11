Left Menu

Water Dispute Triggers Fatal Attack in Jharkhand Village

A 50-year-old man named Bhola Das was allegedly hacked to death in Kharni village, Jharkhand, over a water-related dispute. The attack occurred at 3 PM while Das was traveling by bike. The assailant escaped, but two female family members were arrested. Police are investigating the incident.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:40 IST
Water Dispute Triggers Fatal Attack in Jharkhand Village
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand, a 50-year-old man identified as Bhola Das was allegedly hacked to death over a water-related dispute in Kharni village, Topchachi area, on Tuesday, police stated.

The fatal attack occurred around 3 PM when Bhola Das was en route to Katras on his bike. The assailant, assisted by family members, attacked him with an axe before fleeing the scene. However, two female family members were detained by the authorities.

Das's son revealed that the family had previous altercations with the accused regarding water supply, leading to a police case. Topchachi police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar reported that a thorough investigation is underway, ensuring legal actions against those responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024