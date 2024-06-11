Water Dispute Triggers Fatal Attack in Jharkhand Village

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand, a 50-year-old man identified as Bhola Das was allegedly hacked to death over a water-related dispute in Kharni village, Topchachi area, on Tuesday, police stated.

The fatal attack occurred around 3 PM when Bhola Das was en route to Katras on his bike. The assailant, assisted by family members, attacked him with an axe before fleeing the scene. However, two female family members were detained by the authorities.

Das's son revealed that the family had previous altercations with the accused regarding water supply, leading to a police case. Topchachi police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar reported that a thorough investigation is underway, ensuring legal actions against those responsible.

