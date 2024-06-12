Imran Riaz Khan's Detention Sparks Outrage in Pakistan

In a move that has drawn widespread condemnation, Pakistan's widely-followed YouTuber and television anchor, Imran Riaz Khan, was allegedly detained by intelligence officials at Lahore airport on Wednesday. Khan, well-regarded for his critical stance against the military, was reportedly 'kidnapped' as he was en route to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

According to Advocate Azhar Siddique, Khan was forcibly taken from the airport by unidentified individuals aided by police officers. Despite having secured bail in all cases against him and being removed from the no-fly list, Khan's abduction has only inflamed tensions.

The incident follows a similar arrest last year and has sparked a strong backlash from the PTI, which condemned the act as a further erosion of Pakistan's moral fabric. A petition for his safe release has been filed in Lahore High Court by his brother.

