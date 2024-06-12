Imran Riaz Khan's Detention Sparks Outrage in Pakistan
Pakistan's prominent YouTuber and TV anchor, Imran Riaz Khan, noted for his critical views on the powerful military, was allegedly detained by intelligence officials at Lahore airport. Khan was on his way to perform Hajj. His lawyer claimed he was 'kidnapped' despite having secured bail in all registered cases.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a move that has drawn widespread condemnation, Pakistan's widely-followed YouTuber and television anchor, Imran Riaz Khan, was allegedly detained by intelligence officials at Lahore airport on Wednesday. Khan, well-regarded for his critical stance against the military, was reportedly 'kidnapped' as he was en route to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.
According to Advocate Azhar Siddique, Khan was forcibly taken from the airport by unidentified individuals aided by police officers. Despite having secured bail in all cases against him and being removed from the no-fly list, Khan's abduction has only inflamed tensions.
The incident follows a similar arrest last year and has sparked a strong backlash from the PTI, which condemned the act as a further erosion of Pakistan's moral fabric. A petition for his safe release has been filed in Lahore High Court by his brother.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jos Buttler Misses T20 Against Pakistan for Birth of Third Child
Pakistan's Remarkable Path to Nuclear Power: A 26-Year Commemoration
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls urgent meeting to address power outages issue
Islamabad High Court overrules Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's plea on razing of party's secretariat
Pakistan: ATC grants 9-day physical remand to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 9 May cases