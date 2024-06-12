Left Menu

Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Pradesh's Compliance Under Scrutiny by Supreme Court

Himachal Pradesh must validate the release of 137 cusecs of unutilized water to Delhi following a Supreme Court order, according to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB). The UYRB cannot estimate compliance without detailed water usage data and maps from Himachal Pradesh. The Delhi government seeks immediate water supply from Haryana to address its severe water shortage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:23 IST
Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Pradesh's Compliance Under Scrutiny by Supreme Court
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) has urged Himachal Pradesh to prove its compliance with the Supreme Court's June 6 directive to release 137 cusecs of unutilized water to Delhi. The UYRB disclosed it currently lacks the capacity to determine whether the state adheres to the apex court's mandate.

According to an affidavit presented to the Supreme Court, the UYRB referenced a communication from Himachal Pradesh to Haryana, which claimed that the state's share of unused water is already flowing uninterruptedly to the Hathnikund barrage. Haryana, as the downstream state, is responsible for channeling this water to Delhi.

The affidavit, prepared by advocate Brajesh Kumar, underlined the complexities in measuring water release as stipulated by the Supreme Court. Direct measurement at Hathnikund Barrage is impractical due to natural fluctuations and contributions from Uttarakhand hydel projects. The UYRB suggested two methodologies for indirect measurement and requested detailed water usage data and maps from Himachal Pradesh to ensure accurate monitoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024