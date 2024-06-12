Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Pradesh's Compliance Under Scrutiny by Supreme Court
Himachal Pradesh must validate the release of 137 cusecs of unutilized water to Delhi following a Supreme Court order, according to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB). The UYRB cannot estimate compliance without detailed water usage data and maps from Himachal Pradesh. The Delhi government seeks immediate water supply from Haryana to address its severe water shortage.
In a significant development, the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) has urged Himachal Pradesh to prove its compliance with the Supreme Court's June 6 directive to release 137 cusecs of unutilized water to Delhi. The UYRB disclosed it currently lacks the capacity to determine whether the state adheres to the apex court's mandate.
According to an affidavit presented to the Supreme Court, the UYRB referenced a communication from Himachal Pradesh to Haryana, which claimed that the state's share of unused water is already flowing uninterruptedly to the Hathnikund barrage. Haryana, as the downstream state, is responsible for channeling this water to Delhi.
The affidavit, prepared by advocate Brajesh Kumar, underlined the complexities in measuring water release as stipulated by the Supreme Court. Direct measurement at Hathnikund Barrage is impractical due to natural fluctuations and contributions from Uttarakhand hydel projects. The UYRB suggested two methodologies for indirect measurement and requested detailed water usage data and maps from Himachal Pradesh to ensure accurate monitoring.
