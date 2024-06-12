Tragedy at Sukhpura Pond: Two Teens Drown

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Sukhpura as two 18-year-old teenagers, Satyajit Verma and Kunj Bihari Verma, tragically drowned while bathing in a local pond, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, occurred when the young men ventured into the deeper sections of the pond and found themselves unable to stay afloat. Local residents quickly came to their aid, pulling them out of the water and rushing them to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, despite the locals' best efforts, both teens succumbed to their conditions during medical treatment. Their bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the police are continuing their investigation into the tragic accident.

