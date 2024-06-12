Left Menu

Tragedy at Sukhpura Pond: Two Teens Drown

Two 18-year-old boys, Satyajit Verma and Kunj Bihari Verma, drowned while bathing in a pond in Sukhpura. Despite being rescued and rushed to a hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. The police are investigating the incident.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:15 IST
Tragedy at Sukhpura Pond: Two Teens Drown
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Sukhpura as two 18-year-old teenagers, Satyajit Verma and Kunj Bihari Verma, tragically drowned while bathing in a local pond, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, occurred when the young men ventured into the deeper sections of the pond and found themselves unable to stay afloat. Local residents quickly came to their aid, pulling them out of the water and rushing them to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, despite the locals' best efforts, both teens succumbed to their conditions during medical treatment. Their bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the police are continuing their investigation into the tragic accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024