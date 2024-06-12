Left Menu

NHRC Advocates Enhanced Welfare for Widows with New Comprehensive Advisory

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an advisory to central and state governments to improve the welfare of widows. Recommendations include creating a centralized database of government-run homes, promoting remarriage, ensuring legal rights to property, and enhancing access to education and employment.

In a significant move, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a detailed advisory aimed at improving the welfare of widows across the nation. Authorities at both central and state levels, as well as union territories, are expected to implement measures designed to alleviate the myriad challenges faced by widows.

The advisory highlights the need for a centralized database listing all government-run homes for widows, which should be made available on the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) and relevant state department websites. The NHRC also recommends linking widows who wish to remarry or find partners with suitable agencies or NGOs.

Other key aspects of the advisory include deploying district-level teams to monitor living conditions in widow homes, ensuring legal rights to property, encouraging educational and entrepreneurial activities, and providing mental health support. The aim is to offer a robust support system to help widows achieve financial independence and social integration.

