Statehood and Sixth Schedule: Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan's Key Demands

Newly elected MP Mohammad Haneefa Jan has underscored the critical demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule provisions for Ladakh. Speaking in an interview, Jan disclosed plans to engage with leaders across political spectrums—including the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc—to secure the rights of his constituents.

Separated from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Ladakh has experienced significant agitation over demands for constitutional safeguards and statehood. Major protests recently surged in Leh, led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, after a rebuff from the Home Ministry on key issues, adding to the region's political fervor.

Jan, who remains steadfast in not aligning with any political party, outlined additional pressing issues such as youth employment, infrastructure development, and revamping the pension scheme. The Independent MP believes that statehood is essential for Ladakhis to exercise sovereignty and self-governance, asserting a need for local decision-making over bureaucratic control.

