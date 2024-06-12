Midnight Goat Heist in Wazirabad: Owners Left Devastated Just Before Bakrid

In a daring midnight theft, three masked men broke a lock and stole six goats from a bylane in Wazirabad, northwest Delhi. Captured on CCTV, the men used an i20 car parked at a distance to escape with the prized animals, leaving the owners facing substantial financial losses days before Bakrid.

The stolen goats, valued at over Rs 2 lakh, were kept on an empty plot next to the owners' houses. Hampered by the narrow lane, the thieves returned on foot after initially trying to drive the car through. The thieves used a gas cutter to break the lock before packing the goats into their getaway vehicle.

Mohammad Rasikh, owner of four of the goats, expressed his disappointment, noting that the chances of recovering the goats are slim. Rasikh and Mohammad Sakib, who owned two of the stolen goats, lament the efforts and finances invested in acquiring the animals for their sacred Bakrid sacrifices.

