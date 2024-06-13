Kuwait Building Fire Tragedy: 49 Dead, Mostly Indians

A devastating fire engulfed a six-storey building in Kuwait early Wednesday, claiming the lives of 49 people, primarily Indian nationals, and injuring over 50 others. The blaze started in a kitchen within the Mangaf area building in southern Ahmadi Governorate, which housed 195 occupants, mostly workers from the same company.

Officials reported that most casualties resulted from smoke inhalation as residents were asleep. The Kuwait Times cited the Interior Ministry confirming the death toll and detailed that over 40 of those deceased were of Indian descent, while the remaining victims included Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident, with criminal evidence department personnel on-site to identify victims and determine the fire's cause. The Kuwaiti Interior Minister issued a stern warning of punitive actions against landlords who breach safety laws, emphasizing rectifications in worker accommodations to prevent future tragedies. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that discussions are underway with Kuwait for the swift repatriation of the deceased and proper medical care for the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)