Fake Currency Haul: A Film Prop Mystery Unfolds

In Dakshina Kannada, police uncovered fake Rs 500 notes, marked 'movie shooting purpose only', in a Dandeli house. The notes, lacking critical security features, were found along with a money counting machine. Tenant Arshad Khan, originally from Goa, is currently untraceable, prompting a police search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sirsi | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Police in Dakshina Kannada were left bewildered on Tuesday after discovering counterfeit Rs 500 notes labeled 'movie shooting purpose only' in a Dandeli residence.

A tip-off led to a search of a rented house in Gandhinagar, where authorities seized the fake notes and a money counting machine.

Arshad Khan, allegedly from Goa, had rented the home from Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar. With Khan absent for a month, a manhunt is underway for questioning regarding the counterfeit currency, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

