Fake Currency Haul: A Film Prop Mystery Unfolds

Police in Dakshina Kannada were left bewildered on Tuesday after discovering counterfeit Rs 500 notes labeled 'movie shooting purpose only' in a Dandeli residence.

A tip-off led to a search of a rented house in Gandhinagar, where authorities seized the fake notes and a money counting machine.

Arshad Khan, allegedly from Goa, had rented the home from Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar. With Khan absent for a month, a manhunt is underway for questioning regarding the counterfeit currency, officials reported.

