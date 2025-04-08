Fake Currency Haul: A Film Prop Mystery Unfolds
In Dakshina Kannada, police uncovered fake Rs 500 notes, marked 'movie shooting purpose only', in a Dandeli house. The notes, lacking critical security features, were found along with a money counting machine. Tenant Arshad Khan, originally from Goa, is currently untraceable, prompting a police search.
Police in Dakshina Kannada were left bewildered on Tuesday after discovering counterfeit Rs 500 notes labeled 'movie shooting purpose only' in a Dandeli residence.
A tip-off led to a search of a rented house in Gandhinagar, where authorities seized the fake notes and a money counting machine.
Arshad Khan, allegedly from Goa, had rented the home from Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar. With Khan absent for a month, a manhunt is underway for questioning regarding the counterfeit currency, officials reported.
