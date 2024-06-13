Former SpaceX Employees Sue Elon Musk Over Alleged Sexual Harassment and Hostile Work Environment

In a serious escalation of internal conflict, eight former SpaceX employees have sued the aerospace company and its high-profile CEO Elon Musk. The group claims they were terminated in retaliation for voicing concerns about rampant sexual harassment and a hostile workplace atmosphere described as an "Animal House" environment.

The employees voiced their complaints in an open letter on the company's intranet in 2022, which led to immediate dismissals for some and later terminations for others. In addition, a federal complaint has been raised against SpaceX by the National Labour Relations Board based on these workplace issues.

A significant point in the complaint addresses Musk's controversial public behavior on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. The open letter criticizes his actions and tweets, calling them a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment, and argues they set a negative example within the workplace. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

