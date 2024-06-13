Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Father Over Property Dispute in Delhi

A man named Arun has been arrested in northeast Delhi for allegedly killing his father, Kehar Singh, in a violent property dispute, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The 35-year-old suspect, who was intoxicated and had bloodstains on his clothes at the time of the arrest, reportedly attacked his father with a stick and bricks, killing him on the spot. The incident unfolded in the Nand Nagri area around 2 pm on Wednesday, following a PCR call that alerted the police.

Senior police officials revealed that the father and son had frequent arguments over property, with the accused repeatedly urging his father to transfer all assets to him. Arun, who is employed as a nursing orderly at GTB Hospital but rarely attends work, now faces a criminal investigation as Crime and FSL teams probe the scene further.

