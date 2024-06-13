Left Menu

Unified Efforts to Unlock Russian Assets: A G7 Breakthrough

Significant progress has been reported in the global initiative to unlock frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, as mentioned by U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The Group of Seven (G7) leaders are more unified on critical issues, including Chinese industrial overcapacity, as they prepare for the G7 summit in Italy.

Reuters | Bari | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST
Unified Efforts to Unlock Russian Assets: A G7 Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • Italy

Good progress has been made on international efforts to unlock the value of frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, adding he hoped for agreement by the time G7 leaders meet.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations were more unified than ever on major issues, including Chinese industrial overcapacity, Sullivan said, ahead of the opening of the G7 summit in southern Italy later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024