Unified Efforts to Unlock Russian Assets: A G7 Breakthrough

Good progress has been made on international efforts to unlock the value of frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, adding he hoped for agreement by the time G7 leaders meet.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations were more unified than ever on major issues, including Chinese industrial overcapacity, Sullivan said, ahead of the opening of the G7 summit in southern Italy later on Thursday.

