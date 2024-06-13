Unified Efforts to Unlock Russian Assets: A G7 Breakthrough
Significant progress has been reported in the global initiative to unlock frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, as mentioned by U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The Group of Seven (G7) leaders are more unified on critical issues, including Chinese industrial overcapacity, as they prepare for the G7 summit in Italy.
Reuters | Bari | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Good progress has been made on international efforts to unlock the value of frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, adding he hoped for agreement by the time G7 leaders meet.
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations were more unified than ever on major issues, including Chinese industrial overcapacity, Sullivan said, ahead of the opening of the G7 summit in southern Italy later on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024
Global Political Events Diary: Key Meetings and Summits
Zelenskiy's Bold Peace Summit: Russia Tries to Disrupt
Xi Jinping Calls for Peace Summit Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
G7 Summit Expands: Global Leaders to Convene in Italy