India Sets Stage for AI Advancement at Upcoming Global Summit

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended Pongal celebrations at IIT Madras, announcing India will host a major AI Impact Summit under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He highlighted the growing role of AI in education, healthcare, and manufacturing, emphasizing its integration into India's academic framework from school to research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:33 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Madras for Pongal celebrations (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, attending the vibrant Pongal celebrations at IIT Madras, announced India's significant role in hosting the upcoming AI Impact Summit, a testament to the nation's commitment to technological advancement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The minister highlighted the rapid global adoption of AI across sectors including education, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Pradhan stated that next month, India will host the prestigious AI Impact Summit aimed at discussing the integration of AI into various systems, including education and agriculture. He noted that this summit represents a concerted effort by governments, societal cohorts, and stakeholders to harness the potential of AI as a disruptive technology.

During his visit to IIT Madras, which serves as a hub for AI excellence in education, Minister Pradhan reviewed progress and fueled the integration of AI into the Indian education system. Emphasizing cultural ties, he connected the efforts with Pongal's spirit, stressing AI's critical role in the renewed education thrust, through new curriculums and enhanced methodologies focusing on the mother tongue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

