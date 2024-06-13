Left Menu

Chinese Collector Uncovers Confidential Military Documents in Old Papers

A military history enthusiast discovered confidential Chinese military documents in a bundle of old papers purchased for under $1. The collector, a retiree surnamed Zhang, reported the documents to security units. The incident highlights challenges with China's opaque state security and growing military ambitions.

A military history enthusiast stumbled upon confidential Chinese military documents in a bundle of old papers he bought for less than $1, Chinese state media reported Thursday.

The collector, a retiree identified only by his surname, Zhang, reported the sensitive papers to security units after realizing their confidential nature.

Chinese authorities, known for their opaque state security systems, have detained two individuals connected to the second-hand book and magazine business for questioning. The nature of the documents remains undisclosed.

