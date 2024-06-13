N Chandrababu Naidu’s Bold First Moves in Office: Teachers, Pensions, and More

In a series of decisive actions immediately following his inauguration, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signed crucial documents on Thursday. These included recruiting 16,347 teachers, hiking welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, and conducting a skills census. He also revoked the Land Titling Act and revitalized 'Anna Canteens', which provide subsidized meals.

The new CM's first day in office was marked by traditional rituals and widespread public support. After visiting Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga temples early in the day, Naidu was greeted by enthusiastic crowds enroute to the secretariat in Amaravati. Farmers showered him with flower petals, and his convoy was followed by supporters on two-wheelers. Amid Vedic chants, Naidu, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, received a warm reception from Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials.

Naidu's first official act was signing the District Selection Committee (DSC) file to initiate teacher recruitment. His subsequent actions included revoking the Land Titling Act, increasing welfare pensions, reviving 'Anna Canteens,' and planning a skills census. He later engaged with school children, common people, and senior officials, emphasizing his commitment to inclusive governance.

