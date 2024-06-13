Pune Police Refute Ex-Minister Deshmukh's Drunk Driving Allegations

The Pune police have firmly dismissed allegations made by ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh regarding manipulations surrounding a recent Porsche crash. Deshmukh had claimed that attempts were underway to portray the crash victims as being intoxicated, asserting this shift was to protect the accused minor driver.

In his social media post, Deshmukh said that initially, the juvenile's blood samples were tampered with to show he wasn't drunk. Now, efforts are allegedly on to indicate the victims were intoxicated through the viscera report, aiming to shift the blame and shield the real estate developer's son.

However, top police officials in Pune countered these claims, noting the victims' state wouldn't alter the case dynamics. They confirmed that the Porsche, driven by the underage and allegedly drunk driver, collided with the victims' bike. The viscera report is still awaited, while the minor resides in an observation home, and his parents face police custody over the sample swapping allegations.

