Left Menu

Families Anxiously Await News After Mangaf Fire

Relatives of two Indians staying in a building where a fire broke out in Mangaf, Kuwait, await official confirmation on their status. They rely on friends and agents for information and urge the government to provide updates. Both families have not had recent contact with their loved ones.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:50 IST
Families Anxiously Await News After Mangaf Fire
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Relatives of two Indians reportedly residing in a building that caught fire in Mangaf, Kuwait are in a state of distress as they await official confirmation on their loved ones' status.

Currently relying on friends and agents for updates, the families urged the government to promptly confirm their kin's condition.

The wife of Sivasankaran Govindan last spoke to her husband on Tuesday night and fears the worst after learning about the fire from a friend. Meanwhile, a relative of a driver named Raju in Tiruchirappalli expressed similar concerns, seeking proof of her husband's condition from the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024