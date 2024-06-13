Families Anxiously Await News After Mangaf Fire
Relatives of two Indians staying in a building where a fire broke out in Mangaf, Kuwait, await official confirmation on their status. They rely on friends and agents for information and urge the government to provide updates. Both families have not had recent contact with their loved ones.
Relatives of two Indians reportedly residing in a building that caught fire in Mangaf, Kuwait are in a state of distress as they await official confirmation on their loved ones' status.
Currently relying on friends and agents for updates, the families urged the government to promptly confirm their kin's condition.
The wife of Sivasankaran Govindan last spoke to her husband on Tuesday night and fears the worst after learning about the fire from a friend. Meanwhile, a relative of a driver named Raju in Tiruchirappalli expressed similar concerns, seeking proof of her husband's condition from the authorities.
