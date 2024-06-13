Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 48 Migrant Workers: Investigation and Repatriation Underway

The grim aftermath of a devastating fire in Kuwait has left 48 migrant workers dead, with 45 identified as Indian and three as Filipino nationals. The tragedy unfolded in a seven-storey building in the southern city of Mangaf, housing nearly 200 workers.

Kuwaiti authorities are swiftly working on the repatriation of the bodies, with an Indian Air Force aircraft on standby. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is in Kuwait to oversee assistance and repatriation efforts, receiving assurances of full support from Kuwaiti officials.

Investigations led by the Kuwait Fire Force suggest that an electrical short circuit caused the fire. Meanwhile, several individuals have been arrested on charges of manslaughter due to negligence.

