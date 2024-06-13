Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 48 Migrant Workers: Investigation and Repatriation Underway

Kuwaiti authorities have identified 45 Indian and 3 Filipino nationals among the 48 victims of a tragic fire in Mangaf. Efforts are being made for repatriation, while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit and have detained several individuals for negligence.

The grim aftermath of a devastating fire in Kuwait has left 48 migrant workers dead, with 45 identified as Indian and three as Filipino nationals. The tragedy unfolded in a seven-storey building in the southern city of Mangaf, housing nearly 200 workers.

Kuwaiti authorities are swiftly working on the repatriation of the bodies, with an Indian Air Force aircraft on standby. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is in Kuwait to oversee assistance and repatriation efforts, receiving assurances of full support from Kuwaiti officials.

Investigations led by the Kuwait Fire Force suggest that an electrical short circuit caused the fire. Meanwhile, several individuals have been arrested on charges of manslaughter due to negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

