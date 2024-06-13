N Chandrababu Naidu's Swift Actions: Key Decisions on Day One

In his inaugural decisions, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made impactful moves on Thursday, his first day back in office. Among the key actions, he revoked the controversial Land Titling Act, initiated the increase of welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, and called for a skill census to make the youth employable. Naidu also sanctioned the recruitment of 16,347 government teachers and the revival of 'Anna Canteens,' which serve meals at subsidized prices.

He executed these decisions immediately after assuming office at the secretariat, amidst traditional Vedic chants. These moves showcased Naidu's commitment to his electoral promises, seeking to reinforce his governance model characterized by social welfare and employment generation.

Earlier, amidst public adulation and ceremonial grandeur, Naidu affirmed Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and received a warm reception as he ceremoniously took charge. His proactive governance signals a dynamic and responsive leadership in the new term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)