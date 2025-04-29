Cracking Down on Misinformation Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has moved to block 16 Pakistani YouTube channels in an attempt to curb the surge of misinformation online. However, social media platforms still face a deluge of unverified posts spreading false and inflammatory narratives.

The Press Trust of India's fact-checking unit investigated 10 widely shared claims, primarily on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, which portrayed heightened tensions and retaliatory actions after the April 22 Kashmir incident that claimed 26 lives. Each claim was found to be misleading or completely untrue.

One particularly viral post inaccurately suggested that the Pakistani Army had demolished two Indian checkpoints in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Leepa Valley, illustrated by a misleading image of a fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)