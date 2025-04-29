Left Menu

Ambuja Cements' Ambitious Expansion: Aiming for the Top Spot

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, is ambitiously expanding its manufacturing capacity to 118 million tonnes by fiscal year end, aiming for 140 MTPA by 2028. This expansion strategy includes acquisitions and organic growth to diversify and strengthen its position in the cement industry globally.

Updated: 29-04-2025 17:26 IST
  • India

Ambuja Cements, a leading Adani Group firm, is on track to aggressively expand its manufacturing capacity. It targets an impressive 118 million tonnes of annual production by the end of this fiscal year, setting its sights on 140 MTPA by 2028.

As part of its robust expansion plan, Ambuja Cements has acquired several smaller market players and organically grown its capacity to over 100 million metric tonnes per annum, now positioning it as the 9th largest cement manufacturer globally.

Recently, the company completed the acquisition of major stakes in Orient Cement and continues to pursue strategic acquisitions. This approach aims to enhance market share, optimize logistics costs, and reaffirm its position in the cement industry, alongside industry leader UltraTech Cement.

