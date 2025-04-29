Ambuja Cements' Ambitious Expansion: Aiming for the Top Spot

Ambuja Cements, a leading Adani Group firm, is on track to aggressively expand its manufacturing capacity. It targets an impressive 118 million tonnes of annual production by the end of this fiscal year, setting its sights on 140 MTPA by 2028.

As part of its robust expansion plan, Ambuja Cements has acquired several smaller market players and organically grown its capacity to over 100 million metric tonnes per annum, now positioning it as the 9th largest cement manufacturer globally.

Recently, the company completed the acquisition of major stakes in Orient Cement and continues to pursue strategic acquisitions. This approach aims to enhance market share, optimize logistics costs, and reaffirm its position in the cement industry, alongside industry leader UltraTech Cement.

(With inputs from agencies.)