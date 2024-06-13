Left Menu

MP High Court Halts Civil Judges Recruitment Amidst Eligibility Row

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has paused the recruitment process for civil judges at the entry level, citing discrepancies in the eligibility criteria. The court has ordered the recomputation of cut-off marks and the issuance of fresh call letters to eligible candidates, ensuring those who did not meet the criteria are excluded.

Updated: 13-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:44 IST
Jabalpur, Jun 13 (PTI) — The Madhya Pradesh High Court has halted the recruitment process for entry-level civil judges amidst concerns over eligibility criteria. On Thursday, a division bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice AN Kesharwani, directed the High Court's Registrar and Registrar (Examination Division) to halt further proceedings related to the 2022 civil judge examinations.

The court mandated that all candidates who do not meet the amended recruitment rules be excluded from the list of successful candidates in the preliminary examination held on January 14, 2024. Following this, the cut-off marks will be recalculated under the ratio specified in the advertisement.

Eligible candidates, who now meet the recomputed criteria, will receive fresh call letters to participate in the Main Examination. The court emphasized that the examination results should exclude ineligible candidates. This decision comes after a review petition filed by two aspirants challenging the High Court's previous order, which had upheld stricter eligibility requirements.

