Tragedy in Kuwait: Indian Worker Loses Life in Fire

Md Ali Hussain, a 24-year-old from Ranchi, tragically lost his life in a deadly fire in Kuwait. He had left for Kuwait 18 days ago to support his family. His father, Mubarak Hussain, received the devastating news and is now seeking assistance to bring his son's body back home.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:27 IST
Tragedy in Kuwait: Indian Worker Loses Life in Fire
A tragic fire in Kuwait claimed the life of Md Ali Hussain, a 24-year-old from Ranchi, just 18 days after he left his hometown to support his family. Hussain's father, Mubarak Hussain, shared the heartbreaking news and is now appealing to the Indian government for help in repatriating his son's body.

Mubarak received the devastating information through one of his son's colleagues on Thursday. Hussain, who had arrived in Kuwait for his first overseas job, was among the 49 foreign workers killed in the fire that broke out in a building in Mangaf. The blaze, reportedly started in a kitchen, led to most deaths due to smoke inhalation.

The construction firm NBTC Group, which had rented the building for over 195 workers, witnessed a significant loss, particularly impacting workers from India. As the family mourns their loss, they hope for swift assistance to bring Hussain's remains back to Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

