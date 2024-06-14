Tragedy in Kuwait: Indian Worker Loses Life in Fire

A tragic fire in Kuwait claimed the life of Md Ali Hussain, a 24-year-old from Ranchi, just 18 days after he left his hometown to support his family. Hussain's father, Mubarak Hussain, shared the heartbreaking news and is now appealing to the Indian government for help in repatriating his son's body.

Mubarak received the devastating information through one of his son's colleagues on Thursday. Hussain, who had arrived in Kuwait for his first overseas job, was among the 49 foreign workers killed in the fire that broke out in a building in Mangaf. The blaze, reportedly started in a kitchen, led to most deaths due to smoke inhalation.

The construction firm NBTC Group, which had rented the building for over 195 workers, witnessed a significant loss, particularly impacting workers from India. As the family mourns their loss, they hope for swift assistance to bring Hussain's remains back to Ranchi.

