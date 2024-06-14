Left Menu

U.S. Approves $678 Million Advanced Missile Sale to Netherlands

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands, estimated at $678 million. RTX Corp will be the principal contractor for this deal. The Netherlands has requested 174 AMRAAM-ER missiles and four AMRAAM-C8 guidance sections.

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands for an estimated cost of $678 million, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, the statement said. The Netherlands has requested to buy 174 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles-Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER) and four AMRAAM-C8 guidance sections, among other items, it said.

