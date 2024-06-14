Left Menu

Supreme Court's Unanimous Decision on Abortion Drug Access: What's Next?

The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld access to mifepristone, a drug used in most US abortions. The ruling sidestepped deeper legal questions, leaving opponents with opportunities to continue their fight in other arenas. The decision reflects a minimalist approach from the justices, avoiding immediate sweeping political repercussions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 05:21 IST
Supreme Court's Unanimous Decision on Abortion Drug Access: What's Next?
The Supreme Court has upheld access to mifepristone, used in the majority of US abortions, in a unanimous decision on Thursday. Abortion opponents are expected to continue their legal fight despite the ruling.

This narrow decision comes two years after Roe v. Wade's overturn and suggests that anti-abortion doctors lack standing to sue, providing an opening for further challenges from states. The ruling, delivered with a minimalist approach by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, aims to maintain unanimity amidst controversial views.

Politically, the ruling is unlikely to end the ongoing debate over abortion rights, with both sides gearing up for continued battles in the courts and potentially at the ballot box.

