Tragic Blaze Claims 45 Indian Lives in Kuwait: Repatriation Mission Underway

A tragic incident unfolded in southern Kuwait's Mangaf, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 45 Indian migrant workers. A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has embarked on a mission to repatriate the remains.

The blaze, erupting early Wednesday morning, also left 50 others injured. The Indian embassy in Kuwait confirmed that an IAF C-130J transport aircraft departed for Kochi, carrying the mortal remains of the victims.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to expedite the repatriation process. The fire, attributed to an electrical circuit, has led to an investigation by Kuwaiti authorities.

