UN Envoy Raises Alarm on Children in Conflict Zones: Sudan, Congo, Haiti Among Top Concerns

UN envoy Virginia Gamba expresses deep concern over the plight of children in conflict zones such as Sudan, Congo, and Haiti. With cases of severe violations against children, including killings, rapes, and attacks on schools on the rise, the international body continues to monitor these crises.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:47 IST
UN envoy Virginia Gamba has voiced profound concern about the welfare of children caught in ongoing conflict zones. As she highlighted in a recent news conference, the most distressing situations are unfolding in Sudan, Congo, and Haiti.

Launching the secretary-general's annual report on child rights violations, Gamba underscored the grave circumstances in these regions, where the rampant violence against children includes killing, maiming, sexual violence, and attacks on essential institutions like schools and hospitals. She also drew attention to the dire situations in Myanmar and Bangladesh, with emerging concerns in Somalia and Afghanistan.

Particularly alarming are conditions in Ukraine and Gaza, devastated years into their respective conflicts. As international forces withdraw from Congo by the year's end, apprehension grows about escalating violence, mirrored in the escalating crisis within Haiti, now dominated by armed gangs. The UN is facing an expanding humanitarian crisis with no end in sight.

