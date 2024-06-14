Rajkot Game Zone Tragedy: Owner Ashoksinh Jadeja Arrested After Deadly Fire

In a significant development, police have detained Ashoksinh Jadeja, a co-owner of the Rajkot game zone, where a tragic fire claimed 27 lives last month. The arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the incident to ten, an official confirmed on Friday.

Jadeja, one of the six owners, surrendered to authorities on Thursday evening, according to the police. The fire, which devastated the recreation facility on May 25 in Gujarat's Rajkot city, led to a massive manhunt for Jadeja, who owns the land where the game zone was situated.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Brajesh Kumar Jha affirmed on Friday that Jadeja is now in the custody of the crime branch. Prior to this, police had already arrested five other co-owners, a manager, and four government officials, including key personnel from the Rajkot Town Planning Office and local fire station.

