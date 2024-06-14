Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Activist Mahesh Raut's Plea for Interim Bail

The Supreme Court has requested the NIA to provide instructions on activist Mahesh Raut's plea for interim bail to attend rituals after his grandmother's death. The bench will hear the case on June 21. Earlier, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Raut, which the NIA has challenged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:48 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to a plea by activist Mahesh Raut, seeking interim bail to perform rituals following his grandmother's death.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih scheduled the hearing for June 21. The bench queried the necessity of the bail, given the limited details provided about the ceremonies.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, representing Raut, argued that the interim bail was to allow Raut to travel to Gadchiroli for the rituals. Last September, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Raut, which the NIA contested in the Supreme Court. The NIA claimed that the Elgar Parishad case, involving alleged Maoist links, warranted Raut's continued custody.

