Tragic Blaze in Kuwait Claims Lives of 46 Indians

The death toll of Indians killed in a massive fire in Kuwait has tragically risen to 46, as authorities confirmed on Thursday. The blaze, initially sparked by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor, claimed the lives of 50 individuals, including mostly migrant workers.

Early Wednesday, while residents were asleep in the six-storey building in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, the fire erupted. One more injured person succumbed overnight, according to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, bringing the fatality count to 46 Indians. Most deaths were attributed to smoke inhalation.

The tragic incident has sparked a wider investigation into safety protocols, with officials pointing to the importance of adhering to electrical safety standards to prevent such disasters in the future. Kuwaiti authorities have launched campaigns to inspect illegal properties, with several arrests made for manslaughter and negligence.

