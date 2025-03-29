Myanmar Earthquake Devastation: Death Toll Rises Sharply
A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has increased the confirmed death toll to over 1,600, with additional injuries and missing persons. Rescue operations face challenges due to damaged airports, hampering the efficacy of international aid in severely affected areas like Mandalay and Naypyitaw.
- Country:
- Thailand
The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Myanmar has surpassed 1,600, marking a significant rise over earlier counts. The update, delivered via state television, emphasizes the immense difficulties in confirming casualties across the widespread region.
The earthquake, which struck on Friday, has left 3,408 people injured and 139 reported missing, highlighting the extent of the disaster and the ongoing challenges in rescue operations.
Even as rescue efforts intensify, with international teams and equipment arriving, progress is hindered by damaged airports in major cities like Mandalay and Naypyitaw, complicating critical logistical support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Journalists Among Casualties in Gaza Airstrike
Ceasefire Turmoil: Israeli Airstrikes and Palestinian Casualties
Deadly Strikes in Yemen: Civilian Casualties Surge
Pakistani Forces Clash with Militants in Northwest, Resulting in Casualties
Fire Erupts at Noida Garment Factory: No Casualties Reported