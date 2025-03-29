Myanmar Earthquake Devastation: Death Toll Rises Sharply

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Myanmar has surpassed 1,600, marking a significant rise over earlier counts. The update, delivered via state television, emphasizes the immense difficulties in confirming casualties across the widespread region.

The earthquake, which struck on Friday, has left 3,408 people injured and 139 reported missing, highlighting the extent of the disaster and the ongoing challenges in rescue operations.

Even as rescue efforts intensify, with international teams and equipment arriving, progress is hindered by damaged airports in major cities like Mandalay and Naypyitaw, complicating critical logistical support.

(With inputs from agencies.)