VP Dhankhar Commends BSF's Dedication and Sacrifice During Jaisalmer Visit

Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the BSF Sainik Sammelan in Jaisalmer today, expressing his admiration and gratitude towards the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in safeguarding the nation.

Mr. Dhankhar, reminiscing about his student days at Sainik School Chittorgarh, spoke fondly of the transformative power of wearing a uniform since childhood. He emphasized the profound impact of donning the uniform, stating, "I know the power and importance of uniform. I have seen in my childhood how a uniform suddenly transforms you."

Praising the BSF jawans as the country's first line of defence, he remarked, "Your work is highly praiseworthy and admirable. I am overwhelmed to see you!" The Vice President highlighted the challenging conditions under which BSF personnel operate, from the scorching desert of Thar to the high mountains of the Himalayas, and commended their unmatched vigilance and bravery.

During his visit to the BSF's Bawalianwala border outpost in Jaisalmer, Mr. Dhankhar paid tribute to the immortal martyrs at the 'Tanot Vijay Stambh', honoring their supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

Acknowledging the increasing participation of women in the defence forces, the Vice President celebrated their contributions, noting, "I was very happy to see their participation here."

Reflecting on India's advancements in the defence sector, Mr. Dhankhar attributed these achievements to the BSF's role in maintaining peace on the borders. He highlighted India's self-reliance in defence production, citing examples like the indigenous construction of the aircraft carrier Vikrant, frigates, Tejas aircraft, and missiles.

Addressing the BSF jawans, he affirmed, "You are messengers of peace; because of you, India is a messenger of peace in the world." He expressed pride in the BSF being the largest border guarding force globally and departed from the event feeling energized and inspired.

In his closing remarks, the Vice President underscored the pivotal role of the BSF in ensuring national security, enabling Indians to live and work fearlessly. He called for the deployment of modern technology to counter challenges such as infiltration and smuggling along the borders.

The event was attended by BSF Director General Dr. Nitin Agarwal, SDG of BSF Western Command Mr. Y B Khurania, Deputy Inspector General of Jaisalmer BSF Mr. Vikram Kunwar, and other senior officers, reflecting the collective appreciation and support for the BSF's pivotal role in safeguarding the nation.